[Behind the wheel] All-new Grand Cherokee blends off-road features with luxurious city driving

The Grand Cherokee -- Jeep’s flagship sport utility vehicle -- has been at the top of the game in the global SUV market. As the most-awarded SUV model, it has won over 700 accolades since its first generation made its debut in 1992, according to the carmaker.

The all-new Grand Cherokee 4xe, a plug-in hybrid SUV that recently became available for sale in South Korea, features the carmaker’s latest EV technology and off-road strengths.

The Grand Cherokee 4xe allows drivers to select from three different driving modes -- electric, hybrid and e-save -- depending on how they want to take the ride in various conditions. The modes can be easily selected by using the button on the left side of the steering wheel. Or the driver can simply let the car choose the best driving mode based on its assessment of the driving style.

During a test drive last week from central Seoul to Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, over the course of about 74 kilometers, the plug-in hybrid model covered 27 kilometers only on electricity. The battery was charged 70 percent before the test drive began. According to Stellantis Korea, the Grand Cherokee 4xe can boast up to a maximum of 375 horsepower when it combines all of its engine and motor powers.