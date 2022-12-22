LG Innotek to unveil most advanced optical zoom module for smartphones

LG Innotek said Thursday it will unveil the most advanced ultra-compact optical zoom camera module for smartphones, at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas early next month.

The electronic parts supplier said it has succeeded in developing an optical telephoto zoom camera module that enables telephoto cameras for mobile devices to zoom four to nine times without causing image degradation.

The new camera module is the world's first to apply the zoom lens mechanism of a mirrorless camera, enabling clear images and video recordings without image quality degradation within a focal length of 85-125 millimeters.

“Smartphone cameras will continue to evolve to adopt advanced optical zoom lenses," LG Innotek CEO Jeong Cheol-dong said in a press release.

For the advanced technology, LG's optical zoom camera won the Innovation Award at the CES 2023 Innovation Awards. This year's CES will be held from Jan. 5-8, 2023.

LG Innotek said it independently developed the Zoom Actuator, a key component which moves the lens and decides the image quality in order to develop the optical telephoto zoom camera module.

It is important to move the lens with precision to capture high-resolution photos, and the zoom actuator can control the movement by micrometer units, LG explained.

This allows users such as videographers to create high-quality images easily in any environment, the company added.

The module was made ultra-compact so the camera does not stick out too much when in a mobile device, the company said.

It also applied a new design method called the Optical Image Stabilizer to minimize the blurring effect caused from hand tremors and raise the degree of definition.

"As a leading company in camera modules for smartphones, we will present innovative products faster than others to offer customers joyful and moving user experiences. We will continue to promote innovation in customer values," Jeong said.

LG Innotek aims to cement its market leader position with its latest optical zoom camera module. The company said it is also currently working with Qualcomm for software optimization of the optical zoom in Qualcomm's Snap Dragon 8 Gen 2.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)