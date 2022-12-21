[Today’s K-pop] New Jeans to debut on Japanese television

(Credit: Ador)



New Jeans will appear on Japanese television for the first time next week, said agency Ador on Wednesday. The rookie group will be on Nihon TV's year-end music award for most-listened to songs on Dec. 28, performing "Attention" for the first time on Japanese TV show. "Attention" is the focus track from its eponymous debut album that rolled out in August. The song topped daily chart on Melon, the largest music platform in Korea, for 18 days. It generated more than 100 million streams on Spotify as of last month. On Monday, the group dropped "Ditto" in advance to the release of its single album "OMG." The pre-release landed atop a series of music charts at home and iTunes top albums chart in seven regions. Blackpink wins entry into Indonesian stadium: report

(Credit: YG Entertainment)

Blackpink will become the first K-pop group to hold a standalone concert at Gelora Bung Karno stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, according to a local media report on Wednesday. They will go live at the major stadium that accommodates up to 80,000 audience members March 11-12. The venue was set to be closed down to prepare to host the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup slated for May 2023. The Indonesian government has been firm until last month that the main stadium cannot be used for concerts. The foursome is currently touring Europe and will hit the final destination of the European leg, Amsterdam, on Thursday. France’s first lady Brigitte Macron was spotted at the Paris show. From January, they will resume their ever-expanding international tour in Bangkok, Thailand. (G)I-dle’s ‘Tomboy’ tops Billboard’s K-pop list

(Credit: Cube Entertainment)

(G)I-dle’s “Tomboy” notched first place on The 25 Best K-Pop Songs of 2022: Staff Picks listed by Billboard magazine. Miyeon’s solo song “Drive” also made the list at No. 15. “Tomboy” is the main track from the group’s first studio album “I Never Die” that came out in March. “It gets top marks for showing that an artist trusting their voice and vision is what leads to pop brilliance,” said the article. The LP topped iTunes top albums chart in 24 regions and ranked No. 58 on Billboard’s Global 200 while the lead single sat on No. 34 on Billboard’s Global Excl. US. Last week, Time magazine chose the LP as one of the five bet K-pop albums of this year and touted “Tomboy” as “one of the most commercially successful K-pop songs in 2022.” Separately, the quintet is hosting its third fan meeting in Seoul on Jan. 28-29, 2023. TXT amasses 10m subscribers on YouTube

