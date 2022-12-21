 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

Seoul shares open higher amid global recession woes

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 21, 2022 - 09:34       Updated : Dec 21, 2022 - 09:34
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Seoul shares opened higher Wednesday amid concerns over a global recession after the US Federal Reserve vowed to continue its monetary tightening to tame inflation.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 6.35 points, or 0.27 percent, to 2,339.64 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Institutions and individuals bought a combined 53 billion won ($41 million) worth of stocks, exceeding foreign selling valued at 51 billion won.

Fed officials last week indicated plans to raise the rate to a higher-than-expected level until they are confident inflation has been subdued.

On Tuesday, the Bank of Japan announced it will raise 10-year government bond yields to around 0.5 percent from the previous upper limit of 0.25 percent. The decision was seen as heralding Japan's move for monetary tightening.

In Seoul, tech and airline stocks led gains, with market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. rising 0.2 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. climbing 0.4 percent, and national flag carrier Korean Air Co. gaining 0.2 percent to 24,500 won.

Among decliners, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. fell 0.3 percent to 156,500 won, its affiliate Kia Corp. declined 0.6 percent to 62,000 won, and LG Chem Ltd. shed 1.1 percent to 624,000 won.

The local currency was trading at 1,285.85 won against the US dollar as of 9:15 a.m., up 3.75 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114