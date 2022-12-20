Artists look to post-pandemic 'translocality' at Arko Art Center

An installation view of “Local in the Making” at Arko Art Center in Jongno-gu, central Seoul (Arko Art Center)

For several years, the pandemic had made it difficult to travel internationally. But choosing to explore domestic destinations also meant people became exposed to different regional elements and specialties, from food and attractions, to local culture.

Likewise, the theme of locality has also gained traction in the art circle.

The exhibition “Local in the Making” at Arko Art Center in Jongno-gu, central Seoul, looks into locality, to seek ways to better understand others. A total of 14 artists and artist collectives joined the exhibition that centers around the concept of “translocality.”

“Localities can be understood only within their associations beyond their borders. In other words, placing a region within a wider context can make it possible to understand the changing fate of that region, and this in itself becomes the region's feature,” British geographer Doreen Massey was quoted as saying in curator Cha Seung-joo’s note on the exhibition.