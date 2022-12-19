Yoon's approval rating rises to 41.1%: poll

President Yoon Suk-yeol speaks at a meeting broadcast live held at Yeongbingwan, a reception hall at Cheong Wa Dae, a former presidential office, on Thursday. (Joint Press Corps)

President Yoon Suk-yeol's approval rating rose to 41.1 percent, breaking through the 40 percent threshold for the first time since June, a poll showed Monday.

The positive assessment of Yoon's performance added 2.7 percentage points from the previous week, while the negative assessment slipped 2 percentage points to 56.8 percent, according to the Realmeter survey of 2,509 people aged 18 and older from Monday to Friday last week.

It marked the first time in 24 weeks that Yoon's approval rating has exceeded 40 percent. Since hitting 44.4 percent in the fifth week of June, the figure had stayed in the low 30 percent range until late November.

The gain is attributable in part to recently announced reform plans in the areas of labor, pension and education, as well as criticism of the previous Moon Jae-in administration's health care policy, said Bae Cheol-ho, a senior analyst at Realmeter.

The poll also showed that the positive assessment of Yoon's People Power Party rose to more than 40 percent for the first time in 23 weeks, backed by the party's traditional support base among those aged 70 and older and in areas like Busan, Daegu, and the South and North Gyeongsang provinces.

On the favorability rating of political parties, the PPP garnered 41.4 percent support, up 2.7 percentage points from the previous week, while the main opposition Democratic Party registered 43.7 percent, down 1.5 percentage points.

The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level. (Yonhap).