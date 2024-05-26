Foreign airlines beat domestic rivals in April passengers for intl. routes

Various flight schedules are displayed on the flight schedule information board inside Incheon International Airport. (Getty Images)

The number of passengers on foreign airlines for international routes outpaced those of South Korea's two full-service carriers in April, data showed Sunday, amid a rise in the number of overseas tourists visiting the country.

The number of passengers for routes in and out of South Korea on foreign airlines came to 2.25 million in April, surpassing a combined 2.23 million posted by Korean Air Co. and Asiana Airlines Inc., according to data compiled by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

It marked the second time since November 2021 that the monthly number of passengers on foreign airlines has surpassed those of Korean Air and Asiana, which occurred when air travel was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In April, the number of passengers on foreign airlines increased by 50.4 percent year-on-year amid the normalizing travel, while those of the two South Korean carriers increased by 32 percent.

The increase in the number of passengers on foreign airlines apparently came amid the growing number of tourists visiting South Korea.

In April, the number of foreign airlines connecting to Incheon International Airport, the country's main gateway, came to 64, up from 40 two years earlier.

Other experts noted that more travelers opted to choose foreign airlines when traveling abroad, considering they offer more affordable tickets. (Yonhap)