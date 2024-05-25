NewJeans' new album sells over 800,000 on release day

The two-lead single album "How Sweet" by popular girl group NewJeans sold over 800,000 on its release day, Hanteo Chart, a local market tracker, said Saturday.

The album, dropped Friday, marks the girl group's first release in 10 months.

The album carries the title track "How Sweet" and the prereleased song "Bubble Gum," along with instrumental versions of both songs.

"How Sweet" was described as a bouncy hip-hop style song based on Miami bass, allowing listeners to feel NewJeans' hip and cool vibe, according to the group's agency, Ador. (Yonhap)