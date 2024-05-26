6 S. Koreans evacuated from New Caledonia amid unrest: foreign ministry

Most Popular
-
1
US girding for possibility of N. Korea taking most provocative military actions in decade near election: NBC
-
2
Ottogi heir joins family business in US
-
3
[Weekender] 'Blood doesn't make family, love does'
-
4
Arrest warrant issued for embattled popera star Kim Ho-joong
-
5
Austin to attend trilateral talks with South Korean, Japanese counterparts in Singapore: Pentagon
-
6
Test finds kids' accessories from AliExpress, Shein to be tainted with toxic chemicals
-
7
NewJeans' new album sells over 800,000 on release day
-
8
S. Korea completes development of L-SAM defense system
-
9
S. Korea, Japan, China to hold 1st summit in 4 1/2 years to discuss cooperation
-
10
70% of part-timers positive toward robots at businesses
6 S. Koreans evacuated from New Caledonia amid unrest: foreign ministryBy Yonhap
Published : May 26, 2024 - 10:50
Six South Korean nationals have been safely evacuated from New Caledonia amid recent riots in the country, the foreign ministry said Sunday.
The ministry said six individuals left the French Pacific territory via airplane with assistance from the French government.
"The South Korean government will continue to ensure the safety of its nationals in New Caledonia," the ministry said.
New Caledonia is currently experiencing severe political unrest due to conflicts between pro-French supporters and opposition forces. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
[AFRICA FORUM] Korea-Africa forum explores pathways to prosperity
-
US, S. Korean, Japanese defense chiefs to meet in Singapore
-
[AFRICA FORUM] Korea ready to be Africa’s partner in success: Vice FM