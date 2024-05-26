6 S. Koreans evacuated from New Caledonia amid unrest: foreign ministry

Six South Korean nationals have been safely evacuated from New Caledonia amid recent riots in the country, the foreign ministry said Sunday.

The ministry said six individuals left the French Pacific territory via airplane with assistance from the French government.

"The South Korean government will continue to ensure the safety of its nationals in New Caledonia," the ministry said.

New Caledonia is currently experiencing severe political unrest due to conflicts between pro-French supporters and opposition forces. (Yonhap)