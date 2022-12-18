 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

Retail investors' top 10 stocks log negative return rates

Market cap rankings of major companies change, while Samsung Electronics maintains top spot

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Dec 18, 2022 - 15:30       Updated : Dec 18, 2022 - 17:06
An electronic board displays the closing mark of South Korea's benchmark Kospi at the trading room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Fridday. (Yonhap)
An electronic board displays the closing mark of South Korea's benchmark Kospi at the trading room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Fridday. (Yonhap)

Korea's top 10 most popular stocks among retail investors, including tech titan Samsung Electronics and internet giants Naver and Kakao recorded negative return rates this year, as shares end lower on growing recession fears.

The top 10 shares most bought by individual investors in Korea were Samsung Electronics, Naver, Kakao, preferred shares of Samsung Electronics, SK hynix, Doosan Enerbility, Kakao Bank, EcoPro BM, LG Electronics and Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Korea Exchange data showed. The shares all showed a negative return rate this year, plummeting 19.23 percent on average as of Friday's closing session.

Tech titan Samsung Electronics, the favorite pick among retail stock investors here, closed at 59,500 won ($45.42) on Friday, 7.9 percent lower than the average purchase price of 64,605 won this year.

The differentials between the closing price and the average purchase price for Naver and Kakao were minus 23.6 percent and minus 27.9 percent each.

On the other hand, five of the top 10 shares bought by foreign investors and institutional investors, showed positive return rates.

Top shares attained by foreigners that showed positive return rates were Samsung SDI which logged a 9.9 percent return rate, LG Chem at 7.8 percent, KT&G at 14.1 percent, Hanwha Solution at 13.4 percent and Classys at 3.9 percent.

For institutional investors, LG Energy Solution showed an average of a 4.6 percent return rate, Celltrion at 2.6 percent, Hanwha Solution at 13.3 percent and CS Wind at 20.1 percent and Samsung Biologics at 1.3 percent.

The average return rate for the top 10 shares bought by foreign investors were 1.42 percent, while it was minus 1.26 percent for institutional investors.

With the US Federal Reserve's string of interest rate hikes and fears over a global recession affecting the local stock market, the stock market capitalization rankings of major companies have changed, including the stock price plunge of Naver and Kakao.

Samsung Electronics maintained the top spot though its market value dropped from 467 trillion won from end-2021 to 355 trillion won as of Friday. LG Energy Solution came in second and SK hynix came in third.

IT companies experienced major losses. Naver, which came in at No. 3 last year, dropped to seventh place and Kakao, which came in at No. 5, dropped to ninth place.

Battery-related stocks performed well, with LG Energy Solution maintaining its spot as the No. 2 market cap since its stock market debut in January. Samsung SDI and battery material supplier LG Chem, placed fifth and sixth, respectively, similar to the end of 2021.



By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114