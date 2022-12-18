 Back To Top
Business

Hyundai IONIQ 5, Santa Fe win Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Awards

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 18, 2022 - 10:56       Updated : Dec 18, 2022 - 10:56
The IONIQ 5 model. (Hyundai Motor)
The IONIQ 5 model. (Hyundai Motor)

South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. said Sunday the IONIQ 5 all-electric model and the Santa Fe SUV have received three awards in the 2023 Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Awards.

The IONIQ 5 beat its rivals in two categories, winning the Electric Vehicle segment and the New Model segment. The Santa Fe won in the Two-Row Midsize SUV segment, the company said in a statement.

The Best Buy Awards are based on expert vehicle evaluation and testing of nearly every new vehicle available. The overall process includes an analysis of vehicle-related data such as vehicle transaction prices, five-year cost-to-own data, consumer reviews, and retail sales information, it said.

"The goal for the IONIQ 5 was to exceed our customers' expectations when compared with a similar ICE powered SUV. IONIQ 5's design, ultra-fast charging, spacious interior and driving range of more than 300 miles does just that," Ricky Lao, director in charge of product planning at Hyundai Motor North America, said in the statement. (Yonhap)

