National Folk Museum holds exhibition 'Year of the Rabbit'

In celebration of the upcoming “Year of the Rabbit,” the National Folk Museum of Korea is hosting a special exhibition on rabbits.

"Here Comes a Rabbit" exhibition interprets the folkloric symbolism of rabbits through some 70 collections of rabbit-themed art pieces and books.

The exhibition explains how rabbits inspired old proverbs, traditional folktales and novels. The fourth of the 12 animals in the zodiac, the rabbit is often depicted in Korean folktales and proverbs as a clever and agile creature that is also symbolic of the moon.