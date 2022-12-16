 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

Seoul shares open lower on recession woes

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 16, 2022 - 09:41       Updated : Dec 16, 2022 - 09:41
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)

South Korean shares opened sharply lower Friday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street, as the US Federal Reserve's continued push for aggressive monetary tightening deepened concerns about a global economic recession.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 20.39 points, or 0.86 percent, to 2,340.58 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 2.25 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite sank 3.23 percent, as data showed that retail sales fell more than expected in November, stoking recession fears.

On Wednesday, Chair Jerome Powell said the Fed has "more work to do" to rein in inflation. During the latest rate-setting meeting, it raised its benchmark rate by 50 basis points, and it is forecast to raise the interest rate to a higher-than-expected level next year.

In Seoul, most shares lost ground.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics fell 1.01 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix sank 2.24 percent.

Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution shed 1.13 percent, and Samsung SDI declined 1.05 percent. LG Chem also lost 1.09 percent.

Bio shares also went down, with Samsung Biologics decreasing 1.09 percent and Celltrion skidding 0.56 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor retreated 0.31 percent, and its affiliate Kia inched down 0.16 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,313.65 won against the US dollar as of 9:15 a.m., down 10.55 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114