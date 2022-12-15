[Feature] How Christmas evolved into a day for merrymaking in Korea

When Christmas nears, cities are decorated with sparkling lights and Christmas trees are set up everywhere. Young people get excited as they plan where to go on Christmas Eve with friends and lovers. They search for holiday spots where they can take photos for their social media accounts, to show that they are enjoying the holiday spirit.

Considering the origin of Christmas – a Christian holiday to celebrate the birth of Jesus – some may wonder about when South Koreans began celebrating the holiday, and how they have adapted to the Western holiday throughout history.

Christianity was introduced in South Korea in 1884 by American missionaries. For the following two to three decades, Western missionaries from Canada and Australia also arrived to help with missionary work. It was during the late Joseon era (1392-1910) when Korean people were exposed to Western culture – including Christmas.

“Christmas was a huge holiday for the missionaries. Like Chuseok in Korea, it was celebrated like a festival in western countries. The holiday gradually spread to Korean people, centering around the missionaries as a joyful day,” said professor Park Jeung-keun at Presbyterian University and Theological Seminary in Seoul.

At a time when Korea was embracing Western culture -- which was making inroads in the country -- Korea was annexed and colonized by Japan from 1910 to 1945. Confucianism, which formed the governing philosophy of the 500-year-old Joseon Kingdom, saw its influence start to slowly erode during the colonial period.

It was during the Japanese colonial era that Christmas became tinged with commercialism, according to a book written by a group of researchers on Korean culture in Joseon era, including Youm Won-hee, a professor at the department of international Korean language and culture at Kyunghee University.

Business districts started to form around the Myeong-dong and Chungmuro areas, home to department stores and entertainment industries in the 1920s -- and where 90 percent of the residents were Japanese.