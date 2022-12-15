Two Korean winners of Queen Elisabeth Competition to perform in Belgium

Two Korean winners of the prestigious Queen Elisabeth Competition will perform a special recital in Belgium on Saturday.

Violinist Lim Ji-young, winner of the competition in 2015, and cellist Choi Ha-young, this year's winner, will take the stage at Queen Elisabeth Hall in Antwerp, Belgium, according to the Korean Cultural Center in Brussels.

Both took the highest honors at one of the most prestigious competitions for up-and-coming classical musicians. Held in Brussels, it alternates each year among piano, cello, voice and violin.