Huawei to cooperate with Korean partners for better green digital life

Huawei Technologies Korea's Chief Executive Officer Sun Luyuan speaks during a year-end press conference with local reporters at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Seoul Thursday. (Huawei Technologies Korea)

Huawei Technologies Korea vowed to continuously stay committed to work with its partners to develop green and low-carbon technologies to attain carbon neutral goals, top executive of the Chinese tech giant in Seoul said Thursday.

“We promise to cooperate with the South Korean partners to build a better green digital life in the following year,” Sun Luyuan, the company’s chief executive officer said, in a year-end press conference at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Seoul.

Huawei green technology has evolved amid growing global need for low-carbon electricity generation and electric energy consumption. The current information and communication technologies have often been held responsible for carbon footprints with power usage and raw material selection, among other factors.

The company's green technological solution includes fifth-generational active antenna units, which enable a cut in power consumption by 30 percent while providing the same level of coverage, and smart on-demand heating solutions that reduce energy use by an average of 12 percent.

“An increasing number of our customers here have highly recognized our product solutions for computing and energy. With our strength, we look to actively support our partners here, enabling digital transformation,” he added.

According to the CEO, Huawei invested over $132.5 billion into its research and development efforts in the past decade. The last year’s investment took up about $22.4 billion, or 22.5 percent of the accumulated amount of investment over the last 10 years.

“Huawei Technologies Korea has showed a stable and sound business performance throughout this year after overcoming several difficulties,” Sun said. He also highlighted that the Korean unit was able to make such commitments to its Korean partners’ eco-friendly data center storage effectively based on its solid network and high technologies.

This year marks the 20th year since Huawei established its operations in Korea. In line with the Chinese tech giant’s philosophy, Huawei Korea has shared its innovative information and communications technologies and knowledge with the local industry, the chief explained.

"We will continue to work with local universities and the ICT academia in an open and inclusive way to foster talented scholars in Korea, and continue to provide opportunities for more students here to participate in Huawei's ICT training program.”