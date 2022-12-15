Samsung to underline 'sustainable innovation' at CES 2023

Samsung Electronics Co. will present its vision for "sustainable innovation" at the Consumer Electronics Show next month, its top executive said Thursday, continuing its focus on developing products that are both highly connected and sustainable.

As a major technology company, "Samsung Electronics has a responsibility to establish an eco-conscious value chain through our innovative technologies and products," Han Jong-hee, CEO and head of the Device eXperience division, said in a post updated on the company's website.

The world's largest mobile phone maker will show "a new and expanded SmartThings experience" during the annual technology show, set to run from Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, Han said, presenting "easier and safer ways to connect devices and appliances" that are more energy efficient and environmentally friendly.

SmartThings is Samsung's software to connect and control home appliances, with more than 230 million users worldwide, according to the company.

While details of Samsung's upcoming exhibition at CES 2023 remain unknown, the tech giant is expected to renew its efforts to offer users more seamless experiences by connecting home appliances.

Recently, Samsung, one of the world's biggest manufacturers of electronic devices and semiconductors, has been doubling down on its campaign on connectivity and sustainability.

During the IFA 2022, a major global technology show in Berlin in September, the South Korean company unveiled an upgraded version of SmartThings that enabled users to connect and control home devices from 13 different brands, including its own.

Samsung is a founding member of the Home Connectivity Alliance, alongside domestic rival LG Electronics Inc., GE Appliances and the Electrolux Group. The Home Connectivity Alliance was established in 2021 with the mission to provide consumers with more options within a safe, secure and interoperable connected home ecosystem.

Such interconnectivity, it said, helps users lead an environmentally more sustainable life.

For example, SmartThings Energy monitors the energy consumption of connected devices and automatically switches to an energy saving mode, if necessary.

Creating more eco-friendly home appliances and devices is one of its long-term goals, the company has said, adding that all of its home appliances will be Wi-Fi enabled by the end of next year and ultimately will be fitted with built-in energy-saving features.

Separately, Samsung unveiled its goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 earlier this year as part of its efforts to tackle the worsening climate crisis and increase the use of renewable energy. (Yonhap)