Seventeen, Stray Kids, Ive, Lee Jun-ho take top honors at 2022 AAA

Seventeen accepts the award for singer of the year at the 2022 Asia Artist Awards held in Nippon Gaishi Hall in Nagoya, Japan, Tuesday. (AAA)

The 2022 Asia Artist Awards in Japan recognized breakout stars of this year, with Seventeen, Stray Kids, Ive and Lee Jun-ho taking the top honors of the night.

The AAA ceremony took place Tuesday at the Nippon Gaishi Hall in Nagoya, Japan. This year saw the return of a live audience for the first time in three years, with streams of singers and artists attending to celebrate the honorable night together.

Named for the five grand prizes for musicians were Seventeen as the year's top singer, Stray Kids for album of the year, Ive for this year's top song, New Jeans for this year's top performance and Lim Young-woong for this year's top stage. Lee Jun-ho was named best actor.

The biggest winner of the night was Lim Young-woong, who clinched a total of four trophies, including the Popularity award, Hot Trend award and Fabulous award.

Rookie girl groups Ive and New Jeans together nabbed the new artist award, each taking home two prizes. Ive debuted in December 2021 with single "Eleven" and New Jeans in August with a self-titled EP. Le Sserafim, which debuted in May with the EP "Fearless," also shared the rookie artist award.

Actors Kang Daniel and Seo Bum-june nabbed the best rookie artist award.

Named for best artist were Itzy, the Boyz and the Rampage from Exile Tribe and actors Han So-hee, Seo In-guk and Park Min-young.

Other winners included musical acts Treasure, Choi Yena, NiziU, ATBO, Kard, Cravity, TrendZ, NMIXX, AleXa, Verivery, Lightsum, Pentagon, Tempest, Kep1er, and Peck Palitchoke, along with actors Lee Jae-wook, Kim Seon-ho, Kim Se-jeong, Lee Jun-young, Kwon Yuri, Hwang Min-hyun, Kim Young-dae, Bona and Choi Si-won.