Seoul shares open higher on eased woes over sharp rate hikes

An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened higher Wednesday on cooler-than-expected inflation data in the United States.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 20.06 points, or 0.85 percent, to 2,392.46 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Overnight, US shares finished higher after the consumer price index for November rose 0.1 percent from the previous month and 7.1 percent on-year, while economists forecast a 0.3 percent on-month increase and a 7.3 percent on-year rise. The cooler-than-expected data raised hope that inflation is peaking.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.01 percent.

Eyes are now on the result of the Federal Reserve's interest rate-setting meeting set to be available on Wednesday. Fed Chair Jerome Powell plans to hold a press conference.

In Seoul, most blue chips traded higher.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics rose 0.84 percent, and leading battery maker LG Energy Solution grew 0.40 percent.

Samsung SDI surged 2.95 percent. No. 1 chemical firm LG Chem advanced 1.77 percent.

Bio shares also gathered ground, with Samsung Biologics increasing 2.44 percent and Celltrion jumping 2.51 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor grew 0.94 percent and its affiliate Kia rose 0.32 percent.

But chip giant SK hynix shed 0.24 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,293.60 won against the US dollar as of 9:15 a.m., up 12.4 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)