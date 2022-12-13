 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Life&Style

Four world classics translated into Korean for 1st time

By Hwang Dong-hee
Published : Dec 13, 2022 - 17:22       Updated : Dec 13, 2022 - 17:22
“Mary Barton: A Tale of Manchester Life” (1848) by Elizabeth Gaskell (Oxford World's Classics)
“Mary Barton: A Tale of Manchester Life” (1848) by Elizabeth Gaskell (Oxford World's Classics)

Four foreign literary works that have not made the jump to Korean due to difficulty in translation or lack of commercial interest have been selected for the 2022 Translation of World Classics.

The Daesan Foundation announced Monday four novels to be translated and introduced for the first time in the country.

The selected novels were: “Mary Barton: A Tale of Manchester Life” (1848) by Elizabeth Gaskell, “The Forty Days of Musa Dagh” (1933) by Franz Werfel, “Reeds in the Wind” (1913) by Grazia Deledda and “The Millennial Rapture” (1982) by Kenji Nakagami.

Gaskell’s first novel set in northwest England in the 19th century depicts the structural conflicts of the working-class community through the love story of a factory worker's daughter.

Werfel’s war novel in German portrays the 1915 Armenian genocide at the hands of the Ottoman Empire.

Meanwhile, Italian Nobel Prize winner Deledda explores the theme of universal human pain through poverty, honor and superstition, set on the island of Sardinia, Italy.

Nakagami's novel revolves around brothers of a clan living in a small community who commit evil deeds.

A total of 39 million won ($29,900) will be provided for the project, with each translator receiving a subsidy of 7 million to 14 million won.

The Daesan Foundation has supported the translation of foreign literary works into Korean since 1999 to expand the exchange of world literature and to enrich Korean literature. Through its initiative, 179 works have been published in Korean under the “Daesan World Classics” series by Moonji Publishing Co.



By Hwang Dong-hee (hwangdh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114