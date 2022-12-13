[Herald Interview] S.Korea seeks to localize defense systems to deter N.Korean threats

South Korea is developing homegrown combat weapons, defense and surveillance systems to enhance the military’s deterrence and readiness posture against mounting and persisting North Korean threats, the head of South Korea’s state arms procurement agency told The Korea Herald.

The expeditious completion of the homegrown three-axis defense system — which consists of the Kill Chain preemptive strike mechanism, the Korea Air and Missile Defense (KAMD) and the Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation (KMPR) — is essential to that end, he said.

“The government plans to push ahead with 250 discrete tasks, including the development of weapons systems and defense technologies, next year to secure capabilities for the indigenous three-axis defense system to strengthen the South Korean military’s capabilities to counter escalating nuclear and missile threats from North Korea,” Eom Dong-hwan, minister of the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), said in an interview.

South Korea has specifically sought to build a multilayered missile defense shield to complete the KAMD as North Korea has developed more survivable and maneuverable ballistic missiles, including KN-23, KN-24, and KN-25 short-range ballistic missiles, to penetrate and incapacitate missile defenses.

US-made Patriot missile interceptors and homegrown Cheongung II missiles — which have been deployed in South Korea — can engage incoming ballistic missiles at altitudes up to 40 kilometers. The US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system provides the upper tier of a multilayered missile defense system and is capable of intercepting missiles at altitudes of 40-150 km in their terminal phase.

But South Korea has particularly strived to build up homegrown middle and upper-tier missile defenses — which have not yet developed — against mounting North Korean missile threats.

“The long-range surface-to-air missile, L-SAM, is a weapon system that intends to intercept missiles at higher altitudes than the Cheongung II, and we have been conducting flight tests of guided missiles and missile interception tests aiming to complete system development by 2024,” Eom said.

“Our goal is to mass produce and deploy the L-SAM within two to three years after system development is completed in 2024.”

The L-SAM has been developed to shoot down hostile missiles at altitudes between 50 and 60 km, and then South Korea plans to upgrade the L-SAM to the L-SAM 2.

“A pilot research on the L-SAM 2 has been underway,” Eom said. “If a series of the L-SAM (1 and 2) is deployed, we expect multilayered missile defense systems in the South Korean airspace will be further strengthened.”

South Korea also seeks to precipitate the deployment of the Low Altitude Missile Defense (LAMD) system, which is analogous to Israel’s “Iron Dome” interceptor, in the capital and densely populated areas. The plan aims to counter threats posed by North Korea’s artillery and multiple rocket launchers.

“We’ve carried out policy tasks including expeditious deployment of the long-range artillery interception system in order to strengthen the South Korean military’s system to counter threats posed by North Korea’s long-range artillery to the capital area,” Eom said.

“The government has put efforts to reduce the time required to develop and deploy long-range artillery interceptor systems by minimizing administrative lead time and securing core technologies in advance before starting research and development in earnest.”

South Korea commenced “exploratory development” of long-range artillery interceptor systems this year.

