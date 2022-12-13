 Back To Top
Business

Samsung sends limited Galaxy Z Flip 4 to iPhone user Son Heung-min

By Park Soong-joo
Published : Dec 13, 2022 - 14:54       Updated : Dec 13, 2022 - 14:54
In an Instagram story from Friday, soccer player Son Heung-min thanks Samsung Electronics for a Z Flip smartphone given as a gift. (Son Heung-min's Instagram)
In an Instagram story from Friday, soccer player Son Heung-min thanks Samsung Electronics for a Z Flip smartphone given as a gift. (Son Heung-min's Instagram)

Samsung has gifted the limited Galaxy Z Flip 4 Maison Margiela edition to Son Heung-min, the captain of the South Korean soccer team, a publicly known iPhone user.

Son shared photos of the gifted phone on his Instagram story, last Friday, with a thank you message written over the photo, also tagging the official Samsung handle.

The Z Flip 4 gifted to Son is a limited edition made in collaboration with the French designer brand Maison Margiela. This model is priced at 2.25 million won ($1,956), 781,000 won more than the regular model, and yet has sold out in a number of international markets, including Korea, China, and Hong Kong.

A Samsung Electronics rep explained, "We have gifted the phone Son as a thank you for his hard work at this World Cup. He's the only person in Korea that we have gifted Margiela edition."

In the photo that Son shared via Instagram, a letter that seems to have been handwritten by the Samsung Electronics marketing department reads, "Dearest Son! Congratulations on your victorious lead in this World Cup. It has been a gleeful November and December all thanks to you. We hope you recuperate during your break, and always stay happy and healthy."



By Park Soong-joo (soongjoopark@heraldcorp.com)
