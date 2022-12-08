[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

JW Marriott Hotel Seoul Launches ‘Joyful Winter Memory at JW’ package JW Marriott Hotel Seoul's new winter package features one night in a JW Marriott guest room offering panoramic views of the Han River and downtown Seoul through floor-to-ceiling windows and a selection of exclusive gifts, from wines to new year diaries, diffusers and more. Package guests also receive one bottle of choice between two varieties of special wine produced in collaboration with Roc de Saint Jean (est. 1863) in the Rhone Valley, one of France’s top three wine regions. The package also includes a pack granola by premium brand Knola. Packages are available from Dec. 24 to Feb. 28. The packages are priced from 419,000 won for a Deluxe Room and from 619,000 won for a Griffin Suite. For reservations, call (02) 6282-6282.

Park Hyatt Busan presents Talisker single malt whisky Living Room Bar, located on the 31st floor of Park Hyatt Busan with views over the ocean and famous Gwangan Bridge, presents a seasonal whisky promotion showcasing the sweet yet powerful aromas of a premium whisky during this winter season. The unique whisky promotion features a combination of Talisker and Irish oysters. Talisker 10 Year Old and limited-edition Talisker 25 Year Old, served without a single drop of water for a full experience of undiluted flavor and aroma, are paired with premium Irish oysters. Living Room Bar is open from 6 p.m. to midnight, daily. The whisky promotion runs from Dec. 1 to Feb. 28, 2023. For inquiries, call 051-990-1300.

Fairmont Ambassador Seoul presents Christmas tree hashtag event Fairmont Ambassador Seoul greets the festive season with a unique Christmas tree created in collaboration with niche French perfume brand Diptyque, illuminating the hotel’s first-floor lobby. The Christmas tree is adorned with custom-made decorations echoing Diptyque’s 2022 Holiday Collection theme of stars in the night sky. To celebrate the festive ambience, the hotel has launched a special photo event running until Jan. 4, 2023. Guests uploading photos taken in front of the Diptyque Christmas Tree to social media will be entered into a lucky draw to win prizes including one night in a Fairmont Room, High Tea at Fairmont for two, limited-edition Diptyque Holiday Eau Rose EDP (75ml), and a Diptyque Holiday Baies Candle (190g). More details of the photo event are available via the hotel’s official Instagram account, and winners will be announced on Jan. 13, 2023.

Westin Josun Busan presents 'Winter Holiday with Poiret' Westin Josun Busan celebrates the end of the year season with Poiret, a beauty brand named after the French legendary designer, Paul Poiret. A gift to all package guests, a Poiret lipgloss, known for its real plumping effect, will be randomly selected from four different types. To those staying at the Suite Room, the hotel's own "Heavenly Bathrobe" will be offered as a complimentary gift. In addition, a winter-season-only afternoon tea set, "Holiday Moments," is also offered at the hotel's Panorama Lounge. The tea set at the lounge is open from noon to 6 p.m., and served upon prior reservation. Package starts at 250,000 won for a Deluxe Room. Reservations can be made until Feb. 28, 2023. For inquiries, call (051) 749-7001.