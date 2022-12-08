S. Korea warns businesses from hiring NK IT workers

South Korean authorities warned businesses against inadvertently hiring IT staff from North Korea who mask their true identities and take advantage of remote opportunities to skirt international sanctions and earn cash, which is used to bankroll the isolated country’s nuclear and missile programs.

“These workers are making millions of dollars annually for the work they do for global IT companies. … And by the day, the money they bring in is making up a bigger part of the dollar operation,” the advisory said, referring to North Korea’s foreign remittances from its overseas workers, a longstanding campaign believed to fund its weapons program.

The rogue North Korean freelancers use fake IDs or borrow accounts online to get jobs involving software and mobile development, and they refuse to take part in video calls to avoid being caught red-handed, according to the advisory -- jointly issued by the Foreign, Unification, Science and Labor ministries as well as the intelligence and police agencies and antitrust watchdog.

Once those rogue freelancers have developed working ties, they directly communicate with companies without agents who provided the accounts, the advisory added, noting most of the IT staff work for government bodies connected to North Korea’s ruling party and military, which face United Nations sanctions.

The restrictions, first put in place in 2006, have since grown in intensity as the UN Security Council seeks to rein in an increasingly belligerent Pyongyang, which for the last year has carried out an unprecedented number of missile tests.

The latest warning against North Korea’s relentless pursuit of its nuclear ambitions comes as South Korea looks to step up efforts to contain its neighbor. The following week, nuclear envoys from South Korea, Japan and the US are expected to discuss Pyongyang.

The meeting, held to cement the three-way alliance, last took place in September in Tokyo. Stern measures designed to discourage North Korea from provocations were discussed, according a source with direct knowledge of the matter, who declined to elaborate on what kind of steps were debated.

Revealing them ahead of another North Korean provocation is counterproductive, the source said, saying the measures being prepared would be “comprehensive” and “different” from ones made public in the past.

Growing threats from North Korea are bringing Seoul and Tokyo closer to mending ties, which have lately been marred by historical disputes -- the latest of which involves compensating Koreans forced to work for Japanese companies during World War II.

In late September, Seoul, Tokyo and Washington conducted anti-submarine exercises for the first time in five years amid North Korea’s aggression.

“The joint work was a natural response to the threat. … It will serve well all the countries involved,” said South Korean Ambassador to the US Cho Tae-yong, referring to the trilateral alliance that has pursued a pressure campaign on an increasingly belligerent Pyongyang. Seoul is ready to contribute more to a stronger alliance, according to Cho.