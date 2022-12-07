Korea may lift indoor mask mandate late January

South Korea will make a final decision over the indoor mask mandate before the end of this year, raising the possibility that the mandate could be lifted in as early as January, Interior and Safety Minister Lee Sang-min said in a meeting Wednesday.

The adjustment in the mandate will come with prudence, Lee added, given that coronavirus remains contagious in the nation, with the reproduction number standing above 1 for the past seven weeks. Lee, who chaired the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters meeting in Seoul, said the next meeting on Friday will start working on adjustments to the current rule.

The remark came a day after Prime Minister Han Duck-soo hinted at such a move in January, saying, "Experts think it will be possible around the end of January" regarding the timing of lifting indoor masks. Jung Ki-suck, a top medical adviser of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters, echoed with Han, saying lifting mask mandate in January "sounds plausible."

The indoor mask mandate has been considered one of the last remaining sanitary measures to curb the spread of the virus.

If the indoor mask mandate is adjusted, it would mark the end of a nationwide rule that has been in place since October 2020 -- beginning nine months after the country confirmed its first COVID-19 case.

Lee also downplayed the possibility of a regional disparity in the indoor mask rule amid calls to autonomously lift the mandate in the city of Daejeon and neighboring South Chungcheong Province. Instead, Lee stressed a "uniformity in (COVID-19) preventive measures in the face of what would likely be the last winter wave."

In April 2022, Korea lifted its social distancing measures, which required shops and restaurants to limit the number of people inside as well as adhere to an early closing time. In May the outdoor mask mandate was removed, then in October the government removed testing and quarantine requirements for those traveling to Korea.