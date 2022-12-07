 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Philippines seeks cooperation with S. Korea on nuclear power plant project

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 7, 2022 - 10:13       Updated : Dec 7, 2022 - 10:17
Kori 1 nuclear reactor in Busan (Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power)
Kori 1 nuclear reactor in Busan (Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power)

The Philippines on Wednesday renewed its calls for cooperation with South Korea regarding its push to resume the long-stalled project to build a nuclear power plant, Seoul's industry ministry said.

Mark O. Cojuangco, chief of the Southeast Asian nation's special commission on nuclear energy, made the request during a meeting with senior South Korean industry official Cheon Young-ghil in Seoul, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The Philippines launched the project to build a nuclear power plant in the Bataan region, some 100 kilometers west of Manila, in the 1970s, but the facility has not been commissioned amid safety concerns in the wake of the 1986 disaster at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

During Wednesday's meeting, the Philippine official said his nation has been pushing to strengthen the role of nuclear power generation to deal with climate change and the energy crisis, and South Korea's cooperation is needed to conduct necessary tests to resume the construction, according to the ministry.

Cheon shared the South Korean government's nuclear policy, and stressed that Seoul will be the optimal partner based on its advanced construction and operation technologies.

The two sides also shared the need to boost communications and consultations among their governments and business sectors regarding the project.

Last month, Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. voiced hope for joint work with South Korea on the nuclear power plant project during a meeting with President Yoon Suk-yeol in Cambodia. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114