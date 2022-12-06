Cabinet defers another back-to-work order as truckers' strike loses steam

A return-to-work order for cargo truckers dedicated to carrying steel and oil was not on the table during a Cabinet meeting held Tuesday, as the striking truckers appear to be losing steam, and as cement supply across the country returns to a normal level.

At the Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo reiterated the administration's stance that the government will "not compromise with unlawful acts and take stern action against any violations by law and principle." But the orders that President Yoon Suk-yeol hinted at on Sunday, in addition to his executive order a week prior that affected some 2,500 cement cargo truck drivers at over 200 companies across the nation, were not on the agenda. The presidential office said later in the afternoon that the Cabinet's deferral of the order does not mean that the case has been closed, leaving room for additional discussion.

This comes as the domestic cement industry showed signs of moderate normalization with fewer truckers taking part in the collective action a week after the return-to-work order issued by the Yoon administration went into effect.

Major cement manufacturers Sungshin Cement, Hanil Cement and Asia Cement shipped 59,162 tons of cement combined from their factories in North Chungcheong Province on Monday -- 95 percent of the level before the trucker strike -- according to respective companies on Tuesday.

Additionally, container traffic on Tuesday morning through 10 a.m. reached 114 percent of the normal level across 12 sea ports in Korea, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

Concurrently, the number of truckers on strike came to 5,300 as of Monday, down 45 percent from 9,600 on the first day of the strike two weeks prior, according to police Tuesday. The cargo trucker trade union has some 22,000 members.

Han told reporters in a briefing that the back-to-work order might again be on the agenda for the next Cabinet meeting, if necessary, should violations by unionized truckers continue, pledging to monitor the gravity of the effect of the protest on ordinary people and the impact to the national economy.

Han added the government is working to respond to the International Labor Organization, following complaints by unionized truckers over the viability of Seoul's return-to-work orders.