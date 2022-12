BMW Korea said Tuesday that the German carmaker will begin selling its flagship sports activity vehicle the New X7 here. According to the carmaker, the New X7 will feature almost a complete face-lift as the model dons a new exterior design and a more luxurious interior. Prices of the different New X7 models range from 145.8 million to 179.6 million won ($111,300-$137,100).By Kan Hyeong-woo ( hwkan@heraldcorp.com