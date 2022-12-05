At 4 a.m., Red Devils will be out in Gwanghwamun for Korea vs. Brazil match

Red Devils, the South Korean national soccer team’s official supporters club, will take to the streets of Gwanghwamun Plaza to cheer for their team against the perennial powerhouse Brazil in the Round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Seoul Metropolitan Government on Monday gave the go-ahead to the Red Devils' request to use the square to broadcast the game.

Tens of thousands of fans are expected to gather at the square in central Seoul, as the public screening event amassed a police-estimated 23,000 fans for the first Group H match against Uruguay and 30,000 fans for the last game against Portugal. The match against Ghana only brought together 3,000 people due to heavy rain that soaked the peninsula.

“As we (Seoul city) did during the three group stage matches, we will provide administrative support to ensure that the event will proceed safely,” the municipal government said.