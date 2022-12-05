 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

JB Financial honored with ESG award

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Dec 5, 2022 - 15:41       Updated : Dec 5, 2022 - 15:41

JB Financial Group Managing Director Kim Seon-ho (right) poses for a photo with Koscom CEO Hong Woo-sun after receiving the ESG Excellent Company Award at the Korea Institute of Corporate Governance and Sustainability awards ceremony held at the Korea Exchange in Yeouido, Seoul, on Friday. (JB Financial Group)
JB Financial Group Managing Director Kim Seon-ho (right) poses for a photo with Koscom CEO Hong Woo-sun after receiving the ESG Excellent Company Award at the Korea Institute of Corporate Governance and Sustainability awards ceremony held at the Korea Exchange in Yeouido, Seoul, on Friday. (JB Financial Group)

JB Financial Group has been honored with the ESG Excellent Company Award by the Korea Institute of Corporate Governance and Sustainability (KCGS) at the Korea Exchange in Yeouido, Seoul, on Friday.

“We see this recognition as an opportunity to further strengthen our responsibility and role in taking the lead in sincere and advanced ESG management,” the financial group said in a statement.

Since 2011, the KCGS has been evaluating local companies' performance in environment, social and governance sectors.

Among the 1,033 companies it reviewed this year, JB Financial Group received the award in the financial company sector with an overall grade of A. It was given an A in the environment category, A+ in social and A in governance.

As part of its ESG drive, the Jeonju-based financial holding company has created an ESG committee comprising the entire board of director members. It also established an ESG council, in which key executives and working-level staff take part in.

JB Financial Group is also the second financial firm in Korea to receive approval from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for its net-zero emissions target.

SBTi is a collaborative effort by CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, the World Resources Institute and the World Wide Fund for Nature.



By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114