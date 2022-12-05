KTO out to correct wrong use of foreign languages on tourism sites

A KTO event is launched to find inaccurate foreign language use on Korean public sector tourism websites. (KTO)

The Korea Tourism Organization is accepting reports on improper use of foreign languages on tourism-related websites operated by public organizations in Korea in a special event running through Dec. 16.

The public may submit instances of inaccurate or wrong uses of foreign languages found on English, Chinese and Japanese versions of websites operated by public museums, performance centers and galleries, as well as tourism organizations.

A list of the relevant websites in the three languages can be viewed at the event page of the KTO's travel website.

The winners of some 202 prizes, including a tablet PC, a set of wireless earphones and food and beverage coupons, will be announced Dec. 20 on the website.

Those who report errors in public tourism-related sites that are not on the list provided by the KTO will have a higher chance at winning prizes.

Meanwhile, the KTO offers free foreign language translation and revision services for public sector publications and informational signs.