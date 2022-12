Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo (front, center left) and celebrity psychiatrist and author Oh Eun-young (front, center right) pose for a picture following a "healing concert" in Seo-gu, Incheon, Friday, for family members of Hana employees to share their various concerns. Some 500 attendees participated in the event in person, while 2,000 others joined via video links. (Hana Financial Group)

By Lee Seung-ku ( seungku99@heraldcorp.com