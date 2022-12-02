 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

Hahn & Co. completes $1.2b acquisition of SKC’s industrial film business

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Dec 2, 2022 - 16:44       Updated : Dec 2, 2022 - 17:56

Hahn & Co. CEO Hahn Sang-won
Hahn & Co. CEO Hahn Sang-won

Hahn & Company, a South Korean private equity firm, said Friday it acquired the industrial film business of SKC, an affiliate of South Korea’s SK Group, in a deal worth 1.6 trillion won ($1.2 billion). The deal is the largest merger and acquisition transaction closed in the country this year.

SKC's industrial film business posted revenue of 1.2 trillion won in 2021, making it the largest domestically and the fourth largest globally in its sector.

In June, Hahn & Co. and the SK Group signed agreements in June for the Seoul-based private equity firm to acquire 100 percent of the industrial film business.

“This transaction represents an important milestone in what has been highly volatile M&A markets globally and within Korea. We are excited to further expand SKC’s industrial film business globally and catapult the business to the next level of technological excellence and competitiveness,” said Hahn & Co. CEO Hahn Sang-won.

The deal represents Hahn & Co.’s fourth acquisition in Korea since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, meanwhile M&A activity in Korea has markedly slowed during this period and grinded to a halt in the second half of this year.

The transaction also represents Hahn & Co.’s 33rd acquisition total in Korea with over $27 billion invested, making it the largest private equity buyout firm within Korea since the company was established in 2010.



By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114