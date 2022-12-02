 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Youth camp for teen learners of Korean language returns after pandemic hiatus

By Jung Min-kyung
Published : Dec 2, 2022 - 14:44       Updated : Dec 2, 2022 - 14:44
Participants of the 2022 International Korean Education Youth Camp pose for photos at Hana Global Campus in Cheongna International City in Incheon on Thursday. (Jung Min-kyung/The Korea Herald)
Participants of the 2022 International Korean Education Youth Camp pose for photos at Hana Global Campus in Cheongna International City in Incheon on Thursday. (Jung Min-kyung/The Korea Herald)
A Korean government-organized youth camp for teenagers across the world who are learning Korean language as second language completed its four-day run on Thursday.

Organized by the Education Ministry here, the 2022 International Korean Education Youth Camp had 100 international students joining from 32 different countries its first in-person event since 2019.

On Thursday, marking the finale of the event-packed schedule, an awarding ceremony took place at Hana Global Campus in Cheongna, Incheon to honor the individual and team winners of the Korean speech contest.

Ten students from seven countries including Malaysia, Japan, Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand received the main individual awards, while several more bagged awards as teams.

The theme of this year’s contest was Korean literature and the top prize winner had shared her thoughts on an essay written by renowned columnist and professor at Sogang University Chang Young-hee.

The speech was recited by the winner at the award ceremony with sounds of Korean traditional instrument Haegeum gently playing in the background.

All students in attendance wore Hanbok, the traditional attire here, and some even wore traditional hats called "gats" which became viral after being featured on Netflix series "Kingdom."

Several students who participated in the camp told The Korea Herald that they faced certain difficulties in learning Korean at first, but overcoming them made them like the language even more.

“I’ve been learning Korean for three years and started taking interest in the language because of Korean dramas and K-pop,” Rathida Vancarat, a 18-year-old from Thailand said.

“The main difficulty in learning Korean was that the words were based off Kanji, but talking with friends in Korean at the camp made me learn the words more smoothly,” she added.

Other participants, 16-year-old Shu’aib bin Shahnun from Malaysia and 17-year-old Mi-yeon from Uzbekistan said that the lack of friends that speak Korean in their country made it difficult for them to learn the language faster.

“It was difficult for me to learn the language at first because there aren’t many people in my country learning Korean yet,” Mi-yeon said.

“But practice made things perfect and I want to become a Korean teacher in my country now.”

By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114