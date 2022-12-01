Internal transactions increase at family-run conglomerates

Transactions among affiliates of South Korea’s large corporations edged up in 2021 from the previous year, a corporate watchdog said on Thursday, with the figures marking higher among family-controlled companies.

South Korea's Fair Trade Commission said the value of inter-affiliate transactions by 2,316 affiliates of 76 corporate groups subject to public disclosure recorded 21.8 billion won ($16.7 million) in 2021, accounting for 11.4 percent of all business contracts made by them last year. The 76 corporate groups are those with total assets of at least 5 trillion won each.

While the volume of internal transaction for the top 10 corporate groups increased along with their overall sales, the ratio has decreased to 12.9 percent from the previous year's 13.1 percent. But out of the 10, two conglomerates -- Hyundai Motor and Hyundai Heavy Industries -- saw the value of inter-unit trading go up.

The rest of eight corporate groups are Samsung, SK, LG, Lotte, Hanwha, GS, Shinsegae and CJ. Conglomerate groups that have assets exceeding 5 trillion won are required to open their business information.

The FTC found that groups where the owner or their family holds large amounts of company stakes tend to show higher ratios of internal transactions compared to ownerless groups.

But the correlation of the proportion of the owner family stake and the ratio of internal transaction appeared to have weakened in 2021, when compared to the previous year, the antitrust watchdog said.

The FTC oversees the inter-affiliate transactions of the large conglomerate groups to keep in check of chaebols' unfair business activities to gain large profits by having the subsidiaries win lucrative contracts with each other.

In the FTC report, Celltrion, the country's pharmaceutical giant, posted the biggest proportion of in-house transactions, of 42 percent, as Daebang Construction followed with the ratio of 28.2 percent. JoongAng, a media group, showed the third highest ratio of inter-affiliate transactions, with 28 percent.

This year, the FTC also revealed the analysis of inter-affiliate transactions of companies in the logistics and IT service sectors for the first time, following the implementation of regulation requiring the companies to publicly file their business information.

Coupang, the country's No. 1 ecommerce retailer, reported the biggest rise in proportion of 7.4 percentage points for internal transaction in the past year.

The FTC said it is hard to conclude that the companies carrying out inter-affiliate transaction are always indulging in unconscionable bargain, as different factors affect the figures.

But the watchdog maintained consistent monitoring is necessary as the ratio of internal transaction of owner-led groups tend to be proportional to the owner family stake.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)