National

Seoul subway returns to normal as strike ends

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Dec 1, 2022 - 07:50       Updated : Dec 1, 2022 - 08:50
This photo shows a crowded Chungmuro subway station on Line No. 3. at its evening rush hour on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Seoul subway operations returned at full capacity early Thursday morning after a late-night agreement by management to withdraw a staff downsizing plan ended the strike.

Some parts of Lines 1, 3 and 4, however, might not run at full capacity due to separate work-to-rule action by labor unions of Korail, another subway system operator in the greater Seoul area.

Workers on Lines 1 through 8 went on strike over revived plans to reduce staff by not replacing retiring workers. The subway operator had abandoned the plans in a 2021 labor-management agreement.

The state-run Seoul Transportation Corp., Seoul’s main subway operator, agreed a complete withdrawal of the plan at around midnight Wednesday, after about four hours of labor-management negotiations at its headquarters in Seongdong-gu, eastern Seoul.

The agreement also includes an increase in safety-related staff, and a pay raise of 1.4 percent. There had been no pay raise so far this year.

Under the agreement, the two sides will explore ways to reduce losses from free train travel schemes for those including senior citizens, and to enhance worksite safety.

Seoul Transportation drafted in emergency workers on Wednesday to keep services going, but provision was reduced, with services most affected in the evening.

At its peak at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, trains suffered half-hour delays on Lines 1 and 2. A reported minor breakdown of a train on Line No. 3 added to disruptions.

The fire department in Guro-gu, Seoul, which supervises one of the Seoul's busiest subway station, Sindorim, received two emergency calls at 7:15 p.m. over safety concerns from overcrowding due to the reduced service, but no accident was reported.

Representatives of Seoul Transportation Corp. unionized workers and management pose for a photo on Thursday at around midnight to celebrate the labor-management agreement. (Seoul Transportation Corp.)
Representatives of Seoul Transportation Corp. unionized workers and management pose for a photo on Thursday at around midnight to celebrate the labor-management agreement. (Seoul Transportation Corp.)


By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
