National

Seoul hit by first subway labor union walkout in 6 years

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Nov 30, 2022 - 08:16       Updated : Nov 30, 2022 - 08:19

Passengers walk along a subway platform at Gwanghwamun station, Line No. 5 on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Passengers walk along a subway platform at Gwanghwamun station, Line No. 5 on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

The labor union of the state-run Seoul Transportation Corp., the main operator of the Seoul Metro public transit network, began a walkout at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, as the union refused to accept the management's downsizing plan.

As the subway union's industrial action kicked off for the first time in six years, the union will hold a rally near Seoul City Hall at 10:40 a.m. It expects some 6,000 people to take part.

The strike will cause the transit network of South Korea's capital to run fewer trains daily, affecting Lines 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Seoul said it has mobilized some 13,000 alternative workers, comprising retired Seoul Metro workers or employees of Seoul Metro's vendors.

They will amount to about 80 percent of workers in normal times, allowing the train operator to minimize the impact of the strike in the rush hour.

According to Seoul, services between 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. will be at the normal level, but there will be 30 percent fewer trains in late morning and in the afternoon, and 15 percent fewer trains in the evening. Such contingency measures can be sustained for at least eight days.

Seoul Transportation Corp.'s labor union and management sit down for talks on Tuesday. (Seoul Transportation Corp.)
Seoul Transportation Corp.'s labor union and management sit down for talks on Tuesday. (Seoul Transportation Corp.)

This came as the fifth round of talks on Tuesday night failed to make headway, as the management was pushing ahead with the restructuring plan in September, which the labor union saw as "a step backward" from the labor-management agreement in 2021 that no downsizing is to be made under any circumstances.

Before that agreement, the management suggested cutting staff by 10 percent of its 16,000 workers over the course of five years to reduce losses.

Korail, which also runs a segment of Seoul's public subway transit system, is also poised to stage a walkout beginning Friday unless progress is made in its own talks with management.

(consnow@heraldcorp.com)

