Seoul hit by first subway labor union walkout in 6 years

The labor union of the state-run Seoul Transportation Corp., the main operator of the Seoul Metro public transit network, began a walkout at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, as the union refused to accept the management's downsizing plan.

As the subway union's industrial action kicked off for the first time in six years, the union will hold a rally near Seoul City Hall at 10:40 a.m. It expects some 6,000 people to take part.

The strike will cause the transit network of South Korea's capital to run fewer trains daily, affecting Lines 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Seoul said it has mobilized some 13,000 alternative workers, comprising retired Seoul Metro workers or employees of Seoul Metro's vendors.

They will amount to about 80 percent of workers in normal times, allowing the train operator to minimize the impact of the strike in the rush hour.

According to Seoul, services between 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. will be at the normal level, but there will be 30 percent fewer trains in late morning and in the afternoon, and 15 percent fewer trains in the evening. Such contingency measures can be sustained for at least eight days.