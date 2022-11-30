YouTubers or press? The Tamsa creates debate on ambiguity of citizen journalism

A group of reporters and officials from Citizen Press The Tamsa TV speaks in front of Seoul Suseo Police on Nov. 4. (Yonhap)

With a recent tit-for-tat between Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon and Citizen Press The Tamsa TV inviting a discussion on the ambiguity of citizen journalists, local scholars on Wednesday identified them as a new form of media but said risks remain as they don't comply with rules and ethics followed by traditional journalism.

“The Tamsa TV could be classified as citizen journalism, as it doesn’t gather news materials by complying with the rules and ethics (of media), so it could also be perceived as media that’s immature,” said Yoo Seung-chul, an associate professor of media convergence at Ewha Womans University.

"The Tamsa TV is a digital-native media that doesn’t take after traditional news outlets," he said.

Known for its left-leaning coverage, the citizen journalism outlet was first launched as “Open Mind TV” in 2020 as a “channel made by citizens that can contribute to society," adding that it aimed to “find the truth by being on the citizen’s side,” according to its website. The YouTube channel currently has around 442,000 subscribers.

Controversy over the outlet's method of news reporting flared up after five journalists from the channel on Sunday reportedly entered the justice minister's apartment building. Han called the police and accused the reporters of housebreaking and retaliation. The Supreme Court has administered a restraining order against one of the outlet's journalists after they were accused of following Han on his way home for a month.

Some conservatives also accuse the outlet of reporting biased news by spreading misinformation, gathering news materials nefariously and creating and sharing conspiracy theories.

Citizen Press The Tamsa TV is not among the 199 media companies officially registered as members of the Journalists Association of Korea. According to the organization, the YouTube channel does not qualify to go under review as a potential member because the company has fewer than 20 journalists. The association declined to comment on how it identifies the YouTube channel.

“The Tamsa TV can be seen as a new type of media on YouTube, a video-centered platform. But how they operate their channel and obtain news materials is not how traditional legacy media do it,” Yu Seung-hyun, a professor at the graduate school of journalism and mass communication at Hanyang University, told The Korea Herald.