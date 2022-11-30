 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Arrest warrant sought for Terraform Labs co-founder over cryptocurrency collapse

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 30, 2022 - 09:28       Updated : Nov 30, 2022 - 09:28
TMON founder and Terra CEO Daniel Shin
TMON founder and Terra CEO Daniel Shin

Prosecutors said Wednesday they have sought an arrest warrant for Daniel Shin, co-founder of Terraform Labs, for allegedly gaining illegal profits before the massive collapse of the blockchain firm's cryptocurrencies.

The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors Office said the warrants were also sought for three other Terraform Labs investors and four engineers of the firm's cryptocurrencies -- TerraUSD and Luna.

Terraform Labs has been under investigation for alleged fraud and tax evasion after investors filed complaints against Do Kwon, another co-CEO, in May. An Interpol red notice has been issued for Do, whose whereabouts is still unknown.

Prosecutors suspect 37-year-old Shin stored Luna -- which had been pre-issued without notifying regular investors -- and pocketed illegal profits worth 140 billion won ($105 million) by selling the tokens at a high point.

While there is currently no legal clause on stablecoins and bitcoins under the Capital Markets Act, prosecutors said they view Luna cryptocurrency as a financial investment security.

Charges against Shin also include violating the Electronic Financial Transaction Act, as the customer information and funds of fintech firm Chai Corp. were allegedly used to promote Luna, prosecutors said.

Shin, meanwhile, once again refuted any ties with Terraform Labs following his departure from Do in March 2020, when he moved on to found Chai. Shin stepped down as CEO of Chai earlier this year.

"I left (Terraform Labs) two years before the collapse of Terra and Luna, and have nothing to do with the collapse," Shin said in a written statement, expressing strong regret against the prosecution for seeking a warrant despite his cooperation with the investigation. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114