[Graphic News] Number of multiple-home owners down 2% in 2021

The number of multiple-home owners in South Korea fell 2 percent on-year in 2021, data showed, apparently on tax burdens.

The number of multiple-home owners reached 2.27 million in 2021, falling from 2.32 million tallied in the previous year, according to Statistics Korea.

They took up 15.1 percent of the total homeowners, down 0.7 percentage point from a year earlier.

The total number of homeowners came to 15 million in 2021, up 2.7 percent from a year earlier. Over the period, the country's population edged down 0.1 percent to reach 50.08 million.

The data also showed that 56.2 percent of the country’s 21.4 million households owned a house in 2021. (Yonhap)