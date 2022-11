President Yoon Suk-yeol agreed to co-host the second Democracy Summit with US President Biden on March 29-30, 2023, the presidential office said on Tuesday.

The US, which held the first Democracy Summit virtually in December 2021, decided to co-host the second summit with South Korea, the Netherlands, Zambia and Costa Rica.

The Korean government will preside over the Indo-Pacific regional meeting with the topic of anti-corruption.

By Shin Ji-hye ( shinjh@heraldcorp.com