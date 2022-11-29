 Back To Top
National

All 663 objections for Suneung questions dismissed

By Lee Jung-youn
Published : Nov 29, 2022 - 18:27       Updated : Nov 29, 2022 - 18:27
Students wait for the beginning of 2023 Suneung at Gyeongbok High School, Seoul, Nov. 17. (Yonhap)
The Korea Institute of Curriculum and Evaluation confirmed Tuesday that all 663 objections to the 2023 Suneung questions and answers were dismissed.

The KICE received a total of 663 objections from Nov. 17 to 21 and among them, 215 and 127 were complaints related to an English listening question and the 23rd question, respectively.

The complaints alleged that question No. 23 was almost the same as a question in a mock test provided by a lecturer at a famous private school.

"It was not about questions and errors, but only the source of the text was the same, but the type and composition of the questions were different," the institute said in a statement.



By Lee Jung-youn (jy@heraldcorp.com)
