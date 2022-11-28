 Back To Top
National

Justice minister turns over five reporters to police

By Park Jun-hee
Published : Nov 28, 2022 - 14:27       Updated : Nov 28, 2022 - 14:27
Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon (Yonhap)
Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon (Yonhap)

Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon turned over five reporters from Citizen Press the Tamsa TV on suspicions of housebreaking and retaliation, Seoul Suseo Police Station said Sunday.

On Sunday at around 1:30 p.m., five reporters from the online media outlet allegedly broke through Han’s apartment building doors in Dogok-dong, southern Seoul.

According to footage from the Tamsa TV’s official YouTube channel, the journalists tried to enter the minister’s residence by pressing keys on the door lock pad, demanding Han come out by shouting, “Is there Minister Han?” They also looked over a parcel lying in front of his house. The live broadcast revealed Han’s residence, floor and apartment number.

In front of Han’s house, some reporters said, “We don’t have the right to conduct a compulsory investigation, but we came here so that Han could feel how the reporters felt when police investigators suddenly raided a group of journalists on Sunday.”

The reporters said they visited Han’s apartment to collect news materials and stated that Han would not be able to prosecute them on charges of stalking or otherwise.

The reporters left Han’s apartment after a few minutes with no sign of anybody coming to answer. It was reported, however, that Han’s wife and his children were inside the house at the time.

After the incident, Han reported the five journalists to police, and police arrived at the scene.

On his way to work Monday, Han referred to the Tamsa TV as “narrow-minded political gangsters.”

“The Tamsa is working with mainstream politicians like Kim Eui-kyum, a lawmaker of the Democratic Party, or believing somebody will help them behind the scenes, and have played the role of political gangsters in the past,” he said.

In August, Citizen Press the Tamsa TV alleged that Han had a late-night drinking party with President Yoon Suk-yeol and 30 lawyers from Kim & Chang, the nation’s top law firm, at a luxury bar in Cheongdam-dong, south of Seoul, on July 19 and 20 this year.

The media outlet is also under police investigation for tailing the minister on his way home.



By Park Jun-hee (junheee@heraldcorp.com)
