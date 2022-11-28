 Back To Top
National

Yoon's approval rating rises to 36.4% : Realmeter

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 28, 2022 - 09:36       Updated : Nov 28, 2022 - 09:36
This photo taken last Friday, shows President Yoon Suk-yeol. (Yonhap)
This photo taken last Friday, shows President Yoon Suk-yeol. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk-yeol's approval rating rose to 36.4 percent, surpassing the mid-30 percent range for the first time in four weeks, a poll showed Monday.

Yoon's approval rating climbed 3 percentage points from the previous week, posting the biggest on-week jump since he took office in May in a Realmeter poll, while his disapproval rating fell by 3 percentage points to 60.8 percent.

The poll was conducted on 2,514 voters nationwide from Monday to Friday last week.

This is the first time Yoon has garnered support of more than 35 percent in a Realmeter poll since the fourth week of October.

A senior analyst at Realmeter said the rise can be attributable in part to the decision of Yoon's People Power Party to participate in a parliamentary probe into the deadly crowd crush that killed at least 158 Halloween partygoers in Seoul's Itaewon district on the night of Oct. 29.

On the favorability rating of political parties, the main opposition Democratic Party garnered 45.5 percent support, down 2.6 percentage points from the previous poll, while the People Power Party registered 36.8 percent, up 3 percentage point from the earlier survey.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level. (Yonhap)

