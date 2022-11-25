Positive mindset brings positive things: Itzy on ‘Cheshire’

Girl group Itzy poses during a press conference in Seoul for its new album, “Cheshire,” on Friday. (JYP Entertainment)

After enjoying immense success with its first-ever world tour, K-pop girl group Itzy made its way back to the music charts with its new EP, “Cheshire,” which will be released on Wednesday evening.

The EP comes after it dropped “Sneakers” in July.

Itzy’s press conference was held five days ahead of the release as they will be attending the 2022 Mama Awards on Wednesday at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Japan.

During Friday’s event, Lia said the latest release means something different to the band as it comes after the group kicked off its first-ever world tour, “Checkmate,” in August.

“I was able to feel how so many people are giving us support and unconditional love (through the world tour), and I’d like to say that I’m really thankful for that. I think fans love the message that lies under our songs, leading to loving our music and performances. I hope to put out music that can satisfy our fans and group,” said Lia.

As the title suggests, Itzy’s new EP was inspired by the Cheshire Cat, a fictional character from the movie “Alice in Wonderland” that acts as a guiding spirit for Alice.

Ryujin said the band gravitated toward the puzzling vibes the character showed in the movie and wanted to blend that concept into the new album.

Chaeryeong went on to say that Cheshire Cat helped convey the title song's central message on having a positive attitude in life: It’s hard to have faith in yourself, but just try to make a step because there’s no right or wrong answers in life.

“There are several dance moves that depict the Cheshire Cat. If you look at the music video, all the five bandmates decorated their nails and we also poured in much effort in making different facial expressions in line with the lyrics,” she added.

Lia, the K-pop act’s main vocalist, said the band went through a seismic change this time to broaden its musical horizon and showcase a different side of them to fans and music listeners.

“My first impression of the song was that it differed from all of the songs we released. It’s much more groovy in melody, and the tune gives an ethereal vibe, which I think is the charm of this track," she said.

"If our previous titulars were energetic and had frenzied beats like ‘Sneakers,’ we tried to push the envelope this time to try on something new.”