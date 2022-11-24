 Back To Top
Entertainment

[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Nov 25, 2022 - 09:01       Updated : Nov 25, 2022 - 09:01

The Night Owl

(Korea)

Opened Nov. 23

Drama

Directed by An Tae-jin

Set in the Joseon era (1392-1910), Kyeong-soo (Ryu Jun-yeol) is a day-blind acupuncturist working in the palace. He is unable to see anything during daytime, but, strangely, he can see fine at night. One evening, Kyeong-soo happens to witness the death of Crown Prince Sohyeon. This death leads the prince's father, King Injo (Yoo Hae-jin), to madness. Kyeong-soo, who is used to keeping secrets, considers revealing the truth behind the crown prince’s death.

Ditto

(Korea)

Opened Nov. 16

Romance

Directed by Seo Eun-young

Set in 1999, university student Yong (Yeo Jin-goo) has just returned to school after completing his mandatory military service. There, he meets his first love, freshman Han-sol (Kim Hye-yoon). Meanwhile, Mu-nee (Cho Yi-hyun), who lives in present day, has a secret crush on her best guy friend (Na In-woo). On a day when a total lunar eclipse becomes visible, Yong somehow communicates with Mu-nee through a walkie-talkie.

Decibel

(Korea)

Opened Nov. 16

Action

Directed by Hwang In-ho

Former Korean Navy Cmdr. Do-young (Kim Rae-won) receives a mysterious phone call from a man who says he has set up a bomb triggered to explode in a location filled with people when it reaches a certain noise level. Do-young desperately tries to stop the terrorist attack, but the caller threatens his wife and daughter as well.

Everything Everywhere All at Once

(US)

Opened Oct. 12

Action, Comedy

Directed by Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

The life of Chinese American immigrant Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh), in her 50s, is falling apart as her laundry business is being investigated for tax evasion, her husband files for divorce and her daughter is growing more distant from her. Meanwhile, she discovers that different versions of herself exist in parallel universes. She is then put in a position where she must save the multiverse from a dangerous entity that threatens its existence.



By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
