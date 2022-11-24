[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Andaz Seoul Gangnam launches Meat & Co. Steakhouse Andaz Seoul Gangnam’s restaurant Jogakbo has newly opened Meat & Co. Steakhouse, an American-style steakhouse serving high-quality Korean beef and American steak. The signature menu items include Korean beef fillet tenderloin, grilled and flavored with hardwood charcoal at a high temperature of over 400 degrees Celsius; 28-day dry-aged Korean beef bone-in rib eye; shrimp cocktail with avocado; and caramelized onion soup with cheese garlic bread. Steaks are seasoned simply with premium flaked salt and freshly milled black pepper, with an option to add a classic dry rub or butter. Guests can order single dishes, which start at 16,000 won, or set menus, starting at 80,000 won. The steakhouse is open from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch, and from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. for dinner. For inquiries, call (02) 2193-1191.

Park Hyatt Busan presents ‘Festive Afternoon Tea Set’ The Lounge at Park Hyatt Busan is offering the “Festive Afternoon Tea Set” until Jan. 1, 2023. The afternoon tea set, served on a three-layered Christmas tree, features festive sweets and savory favorites, as well as homemade scones paired with clotted cream, butter and strawberry jam. The selection of sweets includes red velvet cake covered in white chocolate; strawberry yogurt mousse crafted in Santa’s hat; Christmas tree-topped Brownies, snowflake-dusted cream cheese mousse; and Buche de Noel. Guests are offered a choice of two cups of coffee or tea, while a festive drinks upgrade is available. The afternoon tea set is available from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Mondays to Fridays; until 6:30 p.m. on weekends; priced at 120,000 won for two guests, including tax. For inquiries, call (051) 990-1300.

Fairmont Ambassador Seoul presents early bird Christmas promotion The Atrium Lounge at Fairmont Ambassador Seoul offers 10 percent savings for customers who book Christmas cakes in advance through Nov. 30. This year’s selection features two cake creations: Santa Cakes crafted from chocolate mousse filled with mixed berry cream, with feuilletine added for crunchy texture; and Opera Log Cakes, crafted in the shape of a log with dark chocolate ganache, soft pastry cream and coffee aromas. Advance payment is required but cancellation is offered free of charge during this period. Pre-ordered cakes can be picked up from the hotel between Dec. 16 and 25. In addition, Stollen, a traditional German Christmas bread, and Gugelhupf, a crown-shaped bread made with raisins soaked in liquor, will also be available until Dec. 25. For inquiries, call (02) 3395-6000.

Grand Josun Jeju offers ‘Romantic Holiday’ package Grand Josun Jeju launches a Romantic Holiday package for a two-night stay in Hill Suite. Along with the stay, the hotel provides a La Cuvee Maison bubble bath for an in-room couple spa. A plate of fruit and cheese with a bottle of French wine will also be offered as a special amenity. Guests can also visit “Gran J,” a private lounge for Hill Suite customers and enjoy a “Gran Choice,” which includes champagne, liquor and a small plate for two during breakfast and dinner time. Reservations for the package run until Feb. 28 while stays are available from Dec. 1 to Feb. 28. The hotel offers an ocean view upgrade for stays on weekdays -- from Tuesdays to Thursdays -- for early reservations until Monday. For inquiries, call 1811-0511.