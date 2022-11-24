Best of Korean crafts on show

The best of Korean crafts are on show through Sunday at Changwon Exhibition Convention Center, in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province.

A total of 229 winning handicraft works from this year’s Korea Crafts Competition are displayed at the exhibition, as well as 90 previous winning works. This year, more than 2,012 works were submitted across six categories: wood lacquer, ceramics, metal, textiles, paper and others.

Winning the top honor of the presidential award was a tea set by artist Jung Ji-yun.

Titled “Cha-gok Cha-gok” -- a combination of the Korean words for tea and grain which also has the meaning of “to pile neatly" -- Jung’s set of teaware and liquorware combines simple designs with the blue-greenish color of celadon, according to the Korea Federation of Handicrafts Cooperatives.

The “bok” character in Hanja, meaning “blessing,” is featured in its pieces in hopes of finding comfort and joy while drinking tea, according to the artist.