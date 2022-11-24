Bank of Korea flags growth, credit fears as it slows rate hike

Bank of Korea Gov. Rhee Chang-yong speaks during a press conference about it rate decision at the central bank headquarters in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

The Bank of Korea raised its policy rate by 25 basis points Thursday, returning to its usual pace of tightening as growth and credit markets falter in the face of 24-year-high inflation running close to three times the central bank’s 2 percent target.

The unanimous decision the seven-member board reached to put the current rate at 3.25 percent -- a rise of 275 basis points since August last year -- underscored the central bank’s commitment to further hikes despite their impact on growth. Gov. Rhee Chang-yong said the majority of policymakers at the bank expect the rate to peak at 3.5 percent, noting it was too premature to discuss a looser policy. Inflation is expected to average 3.6 percent annually next year, still above the bank’s target.

Rhee, sharply slashing the growth forecast for next year to 1.7 percent from 2.1 percent largely because of a change in the global economy, said managing expectations for growth was necessary, adding that the global economy would start making a rebound as early as in the third quarter next year.

But the top banker refused to acknowledge that the economy is entering a coupling of low growth and high prices, or stagflation, in a repeat of his earlier assessment.

Rhee said the recent liquidity stress prompted by a default of a state-backed local developer had eroded investor trust in the government. The delinquency froze the local debt and short-term money markets, forcing the government, including the central bank, to inject a previously unscheduled liquidity worth billions of dollars.

“The problem with those markets have more to with microeconomic policies, rather than something macro,” Rhee said, noting the bank is in close consultation with the government to address the issue.

Higher borrowing costs in the meantime, Rhee added, had reduced household debt or at least capped it. Mortgage loans, which mark up a big chunk of such debt, do not pose an immediate threat to the economy, according to Rhee, who noted however that the bank will continue to closely monitor the situation as part of efforts to reduce the loans over the long run.

According to the Institute of International Finance, Korea’s household debt made up 102.2 percent of its gross domestic product as of the second quarter this year. That is the highest among 35 major economies.

Meanwhile, the central bank governor dismissed concerns over the rapidly depreciating local currency, which is hovering near a 13-year-low against the US dollar, as investors price in bigger yields from the greenback amid a hawkish US Federal Reserve.

“The dollar appreciation makes the won weaker but that doesn’t mean we have a crisis,” Rhee said, referring to worries over the country burning through its currency reserves as it did at the onset of the 1997 Asian financial crisis, when the International Monetary Fund stepped in for help.

“The appreciation and depreciation go hand in hand,” Rhee said. "We could hold a meeting every time that does happen for our own good, but I don’t know how that’s going to look on the outside, in the eyes of foreign investors."

The minutes from the US Fed’s Nov. 1-2 meeting showed that a "substantial majority" of the policymakers expect to slow the pace of policy tightening -- the latest sign that the US central bank could revert to rate hikes smaller than 75 basis points. The four straight hikes of 75 basis points, the last of which came Nov. 3, brought the US rate to the 3.75-4 percent range. The Fed meets for the last time for the year in December.