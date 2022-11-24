[Herald Interview] Kim Young-kwang breaks from rom-coms with 'Somebody'

The fresh makeup, neatly blow dried hair and sharp suits that have been the signature look of model-turned-actor Kim Young-kwang since his drama debut in 2008 were hard to find in his latest crime thriller “Somebody.”

“I only had two or three options for how I could dress as Seong Yun-o. And even this experience was exciting for me. I enjoyed every single moment that I spent shooting ‘Somebody,’” Kim said during an interview with reporters at a cafe in Samcheong-dong, central Seoul, Thursday.

Expressing his satisfaction with starring in a crime thriller, Kim explained that he did have a specific genre in mind when choosing his projects.

“I put a great deal of effort into playing my roles and did not run away from doing a rom-com series because I have done a lot of them. I knew that many viewers praised my performance. But, of course, I wanted to work with different characters in various genres,” Kim said.

The 35-year-old actor made a name for himself as a go-to actor for rom-com series after the success of hit projects, including MBC’s “Cutie Pie” (2010), Channel A’s “Bachelor’s Vegetale Store” (2011), SBS’ “Pinocchio” (2014), “The Secret Life of My Secretary” (2019) and KBS’ “Hello, Me!” (2021).

Kim emphasized that “Somebody” meant more than the change of genre.

“I really had a lot of time to talk with the director Jung Ji-woo. I was deeply impressed by Jung who remembered even the smallest thing, which was not related to the scene, and tried to discuss it with the actor next time to figure out how to improve the series together. I felt respected as an actor by the director,” Kim told The Korea Herald.

Kim added that Jung’s approach may have been the reason he enjoyed shooting the series, even though “Somebody” and his role as Yun-o were dark and frightening.

While he did not feel a lot of pressure with the new challenge, Kim thought hard about presenting a convincing character to viewers.